Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Living Group sells Kay Street home for $2,550,000, highest sale in that neighborhood YTD

Lila Delman Compass announced Tuesday the sale of 39 Kay Street in Newport for $2,550,000. Candice Sandman of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Living Group,, represented the Seller in this transaction. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Newport’s Kay/Catherine neighborhood, year to date.*

Sited just blocks from Newport’s esteemed Bellevue Avenue, this home features 4 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms across 3,438 square feet of living space. Originally built in 1924, the property boasts tastefully

modern, newly renovated interiors throughout.

“My client had a clear vision on how to bring this property back to life from the moment we first toured the home,” commented Sales Associate Candice Sandman. “I was lucky to be part of the transformation from

start to finish. The renovations truly honor the history of the home while giving it the modern flow and amenities today’s discerning buyers expect.”

Karin Jackson, Candice Sandman, and Daniele Montefusco form the Newport Living Group, a diverse team of seasoned Realtors® with varied areas of expertise. With the sale of 39 Kay Street, the Newport Living Group has assisted buyers and sellers in 32 transactions this year. Year-to-date, they rank among the top 5 agents and teams for Single Family Home sales in Newport.

