Newport Pell Bridge lane closures to impact traffic for next two weeks

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that the Newport Pell Bridge will have lane restrictions starting Thursday, September 21st.

Traffic traveling westbound will be limited to one lane beginning at 7am and traffic traveling eastbound will be limited to one lane beginning at 9am.

Officials say the work will last approximately two weeks during which time some lane restrictions on only the eastbound side may be required.

