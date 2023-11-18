Newport Police arrest drug dealer for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine

Newport Police arrested a Massachusetts drug dealer Tuesday for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in the city.

Jason Sumner, 49, of Watertown was charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Sumner’s arrest is the result of an investigation into a recent overdose in the city. In that incident, Newport police and fire responded to an overdose call in October and thankfully administered Narcan in time to save the victim’s life.

After a thorough investigation, police discovered that Sumner was supplying fentanyl-laced cocaine in Newport.

Detectives learned that on the evening of November 14, 2023, Mr. Sumner would be traveling to Newport to deliver more fentanyl-laced cocaine. With the assistance of Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Sumner was surveilled leaving his residence in Watertown and travelling to Newport. Mr. Sumner was stopped by members of the Newport Detective and Patrol Divisions. In Mr. Sumner’s vehicle, Detectives located just over a half ounce of a substance which had the visual appearance of cocaine. This substance field tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl.

Sumner was arrested and arraigned in Newport County District Court and held without bail at the ACI.

He will be back in court on November 21st for a Status Conference.

