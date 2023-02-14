Newport Police Chief Gary Silva To Retire

After 40 years of service to the community, including the last 12 years as Newport’s top cop, Police Chief Gary T. Silva is set to retire on Feb. 24th.

Silva was first sworn in as a Police Officer in June of 1983, rising through the ranks to Investigator, Sergeant, and Lieutenant before being promoted to Captain in 2004.

In June of 2011, he was selected as a Newport’s Interim Police Chief, where he served for 5 months until formally being named Police Chief in November of 2011.

“Gary has been a loyal and dedicated public servant who’s steady and community-oriented leadership has helped make Newport one of the safest and most desirable places to live on the East Coast,” said City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr. “On behalf of the entire administration, I’d like to extend my deepest appreciation for his tireless work on behalf of the people of Newport.”

The City is expected to announce a process to select a new Chief next week.

