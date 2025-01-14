Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy Joins Executive Board of Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association

Newport Chief of Police Ryan Duffy has been appointed to the Executive Board of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, a group dedicated to enhancing public trust in law enforcement and improving policing practices across the state.

The association, established in 1950, comprises over 100 active and retired police chiefs as well as associate members representing nearly 50 municipal, state, and campus law enforcement agencies. Its mission centers on fostering harmony between law enforcement and the public, advancing professional standards, and improving the quality of life in Rhode Island communities.

Chief Duffy has been with the Newport Police Department since 2000 and has steadily risen through the ranks over his 23-year career. He was promoted to Investigator in 2011, Sergeant in 2012, Lieutenant in 2016, Captain in 2021, and Chief in June 2023.

As a member of the executive board, Chief Duffy will contribute to the organization’s efforts to promote collaboration among law enforcement leaders and strengthen public confidence in the police profession. His appointment highlights Newport’s leadership role in the broader law enforcement community of Rhode Island.

