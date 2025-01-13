Obituary: Antone “Tony” J. Soares (1940-2025)

Antone J. Soares, 84, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Tiverton, RI, died on January 9, 2025. Born in Fall River, MA on May 27, 1940, he was the son of Frank and Cecile (Goulet) Soares.

Tony grew up in a large family and worked on the family farm in Portsmouth, and later on for his uncle John Soares’s farm. As a young man, he enjoyed playing guitar and had a busy social life with many friends. Over the years, he began to lose his vision due to a hereditary condition, and moved to Tiverton. Later, he moved to the Tiverton Senior Housing and resided there for many years. Life slowed down for Tony, but he enjoyed old western movies and was an expert in history, and especially enjoyed the Ken Burns historical documentaries.

Tony is survived by his siblings Diane Harris, Charles Soares and his wife Robin, and Irene Lapointe, all of Tiverton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Antone is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Frank Soares Jr. and Raymond Soares, and brothers in law Bobby Joe Harris and Ted Lapointe.

Relatives and friends are welcome to gather at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 9:30 AM, with a funeral service at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to Massachusetts Eye and Ear, The Foundation of the MEEI, Inc., 243 Charles Street, Development Office, Boston, MA 02114, or at https://giving.masseyeandear.org/

