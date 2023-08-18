Newport Police hosting open house for those interested in becoming a police officer

The Newport Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and certified police officers. The information on the application process can be obtained from www.cityofnewport.com/jobs. The application deadline is September 5th .

They will be holding an open house on Wednesday, August 23rd from 6-7 p.m. in the Newport Police Department Assembly Room located at 120 Broadway Newport, RI. The open house is for anyone interested in applying to be a Newport Police Officer now or in the future. The open house is not a requirement as part of the application process, but it is an opportunity for any member of the public interested in policing to speak with some of their officers. Please contact Captain Kevin Moreira at kmoreira@cityofnewport.com if you are interested in attending the open house.

