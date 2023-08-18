House of the Week: Little Compton Waterfront Home offered for $2,750,000

1 Winslow Road, Little Compton – 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,062 square feet – Listed by Residential Properties Ltd for $2,750,000

Privacy abounds in this waterfront home situated on 4.2 acres in desirable Quicksand Pond.

The main house was lovingly built in the Mansard style and has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The floor plan lends itself to numerous living styles and configurations with both formal and informal options and the ability for a first floor master. The detached 2 car garage has a loft above, complete with a half bath and is connected to the main house by a walkway from one of the upstairs bedrooms.

There is a separate landscapers garage perfect for storing tractors and tools or bicycles and kayaks. An artists studio is situated above.

Located just 45 minutes from both Newport and Providence and 1 1/4 hours from Boston it is conveniently located for either a tranquil escape from the city or as a full time residence.

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to own your own slice of paradise.

