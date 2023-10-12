Newport Police identify Middletown woman killed in Wednesday’s fatal crash

The Newport Police have identified the woman killed Wednesday when her electric bicycle was hit hit by a bucket truck at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Hillside Avenue.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Kayla Watson.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a Ford F800 bucket truck, driven by James Drape, a 53-year-old resident of South Attleboro, MA, was traveling east on Admiral Kalbfus Road. Upon reaching the intersection with Hillside Avenue, the truck came to a halt, anticipating a left turn. Concurrently, Ms. Watson was riding an electric bicycle in the opposite direction on Admiral Kalbfus Road.

As both vehicles reached the intersection, a collision occurred as Mr. Drape initiated his left turn onto Hillside Avenue, tragically resulting in Ms. Watson being run over by the truck.

Rescue crews transported Watson to Newport Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Drape was cited for obedience to devices (red light) and due care by drivers.

