T.F. Green Named A Top 10 Airport In The World

Condé Nast Traveller recently announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards and has recognized Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) as a Top Ten Airport in the World! The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe. With this distinction, RIAC has received 12 recognitions from national and international organizations since 2017.

“We are thankful for this recognition as we continue our efforts to be recognized as the best airport in the nation as well as the world,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC). “This honor recognizes the hard work of all of those committed to excellence at our airport. In the coming years, we expect that our new restaurants, retail shops, and terminal renovations will help further boost our rankings as we strive to provide the best passenger experience possible.”

“The rest of the world is realizing what we here in Rhode Island have known for a long time — Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport is a true travel gem,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Our airport is an important gateway to Rhode Island that brings visitors to our state from near and far, supports good paying jobs and sparks economic activity. We invite travelers to fly Rhode Island and experience the ease, accessibility and simplicity for themselves.”

“Rhode Island’s T. F. Green International Airport treats every traveler to a first-class experience,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed. “It’s everything an airport should be and more: modern, accessible, well-designed, welcoming, and easy to navigate with convenient connectivity and awesome amenities. Congrats to the friendly, hardworking staff on another impressive win! They go above and beyond for travelers and deserve the recognition.”

“Congratulations to the entire team at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) for this outstanding recognition! Discerning readers from around the globe trust Condé Nast Traveller when making decisions about their travel options, and to be selected by some of the savviest fliers in the world is a true honor,” said Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi of Warwick. “Our world-class airport is a phenomenal draw for travelers and businesses alike, and it’s an economic engine for our state. This accolade will attract even more travelers to PVD and our great state.”

President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio said, “The Condé Nast award affirms what we in Rhode Island – and residents across New England – already know: Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is great. It is easy to get to and use, often less costly, and regularly expanding its offerings. I am grateful to Chairman Jonathan Savage, President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad, and the entire dedicated team at the airport for their ongoing efforts to improve the travel experience at Green.”

“Warwick is grateful to the readers of Conde Nast Traveller, and all of those traveling through T.F. Green International Airport, who have recognized the convenience and comfort of traveling through Warwick!” said Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi. “Located in the heart of Rhode Island, and without the hassle of navigating Boston, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport truly is the gateway to experiencing all which Rhode Island and greater New England has to offer.”

“This award brings significant international recognition to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport and helps further establish Rhode Island as a preferred travel and tourism destination,” said RIAC Board Chair, Jonathan N. Savage. “We are truly honored and grateful to all who took the time to vote!”

According to Condé Nast Traveler, “Rhode Island’s T. F. Green International Airport gets kudos from fliers as a “great little airport” that’s easy to reach and to navigate, with more than two-thirds of New England’s population living within a 75-minute drive to the airport. Long favored by budget carriers as a less expensive alternative to Boston Logan, the airport has been growing steadily in recent years and is well-positioned to benefit from a resurgence in domestic air travel.”

