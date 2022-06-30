Newport Police Officer Under Investigation Regarding Use Of Force In Weekend Brawl

The early morning June 26 incident on Thames Street in Newport which saw two 22-year-old men arrested and charged with a variety of offense including disorderly conduct, obstruction, and resisting arrest is now under investigation by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and the Rhode Island State Police, with cooperation from the Newport Police Department, to determine if the use of force by Newport Police Officer Detective Patrick Walsh was appropriate.

developing…

