Newport Police seek help identifying man who stole bike from resident’s porch

The Newport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance camera stealing a bicycle from a Newport resident’s front porch.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the man should contact Detective Johansen at jjohansen@cityofnewport.com or at 401-845-5756.

