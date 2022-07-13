Newport Fire Department Rescue Swimmers Recover Man’s Body off of Newport’s Ocean Drive

The Newport Fire Department recovered the body of a man off the coast of Newport Wednesday morning.

At 7:55am, the Newport Fire Department received a call for an overturned kayak in the Prices Neck Cove area.

Engine 2 and the Deputy Chief were dispatched to the scene while Engine 1 and Ladder 1 crew manned Marine 6 to Prices Neck Cove. Upon arrival, Newport Fire discovered an overturned kayak 50 yards off shore.

Additional marine assets to include Coast Guard, Jamestown, North Kingston, and Newport Harbor Master were called in to search the area.

The first Newport Fire Department engine to arrive on scene launched a rescue swimmer and when Newport Marine 6 arrived on scene they launched two additional rescue swimmers into the cove.

At 9:00am the victim’s body was recovered by the rescue swimmers. Newport Marine 6 then transported the victim to Coast Guard Station Castle Hill while Newport Police secured scene and awaited State Medical Examiner.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

(This story has been updated to reflect that the Newport Fire Department was the primary agency involved in the recovery. A previous version indicated the primary agency was the USCG)

