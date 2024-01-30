Newport Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Two Suspects

Newport Police Detectives are reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying individuals captured on video footage related to an incident that occurred on January 28, 2024. Detective Jack Billings is spearheading the investigation and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

The surveillance footage depicts individuals relevant to an ongoing investigation.

If you recognize anyone in the video or have information that could aid in the investigation, please contact Detective Jack Billings at 401-845-5751 or via email at jbillings@cityofnewport.com. Any information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Your cooperation and assistance are greatly appreciated. Thank you for your commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Newport and its residents.





