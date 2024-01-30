Rhode Island DEM to Stock Two Freshwater Ponds with Trout on January 31

Carolina Trout Pond in Richmond and Carbuncle Pond in Coventry to Receive Brook and Rainbow Trout

In an effort to enhance recreational angling opportunities, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has announced that two additional freshwater ponds, Carolina Trout Pond in Richmond and Carbuncle Pond in Coventry, are set to be stocked with Brook and Rainbow Trout on Wednesday, January 31.

Anglers eager to stay updated on the stocking progress can check for a timely update on the DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook Page later that afternoon. Further information on stocking locations and schedules is available at www.dem.ri.gov/fishing.

For comprehensive details on stocked freshwaters, including size and creel limits for all freshwater fish species, interested individuals can refer to the 2023-24 Freshwater Fishing Abstract. Additionally, the DEM’s Great Swamp Field Office (401-789-0281) and Aquatic Resource Education office (401-539-0019) can provide pertinent information.

It is crucial to note that a 2023 fishing license is required for anglers aged 15 and older. Those wishing to keep or possess a trout or participate in catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” areas must obtain a trout conservation stamp. Exceptions to this requirement apply to individuals over the age of 65, those with 100% disability, anglers fishing from their own domicile, and those possessing privately owned trout from private ponds.

Fishing licenses, including the trout conservation stamp, can be conveniently purchased online through DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.

DEM emphasizes the importance of adhering to freshwater fishing regulations, including:

A minimum size of eight inches for all trout or charr species.

A creel and possession limit of two domestic or landlocked Atlantic salmon per day, included in the daily limit for trout, salmon, or charr.

The requirement of a current fishing license and a trout conservation stamp for keeping or possessing a trout or salmon.

Furthermore, DEM outlines regulations specific to certain areas, such as the Wood River between Route 165 and Barberville Dam at Arcadia Road, where the creel and possession limits for trout or charr are limited to two fish from the second Saturday in May through the last day of February annually.

Prohibited activities include taking fish by means other than angling, using specific devices, and using external felt-soled waders or boots in Rhode Island’s freshwaters.

In addition to fishing regulations, DEM urges anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to prioritize safety, especially during cold weather. Protecting oneself from hypothermia is essential, and individuals are advised to dress in layers, wear warm hats and gloves, and be aware of symptoms such as shivering, dizziness, and confusion.

Anglers planning ice-related activities are reminded to contact local recreation departments for information on safe ice conditions. DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation provides updates on ice conditions at Lincoln Woods State Park, Meshanticut State Park, and Goddard Memorial State Park through the 24-Hour Ice Info Line at 401-667-6222. DEM underscores the importance of caution, emphasizing that there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice, and encourages the public to exercise diligence in assessing ice strength before engaging in ice-related activities.

