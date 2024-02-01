Newport Polo announces 2024 schedule, tickets now on sale

The Newport International Polo Series XXXIII has unveiled its highly anticipated schedule for the 2024 season, promising a summer filled with intense matches and fierce rivalries. The 18-week series is set to showcase captivating polo showdowns, featuring renowned international teams, city competitors, and regional adversaries vying against the USA and Newport.

Among the eagerly awaited clashes, Newport Polo enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing gripping matches against traditional powerhouses such as England, Ireland, Jamaica, and Italy throughout the season. The complete schedule can be accessed on the official Newport Polo website at www.nptpolo.com.

Mark your calendars, as the box office officially opens its doors on February 1st, setting the stage for a season brimming with excitement. Starting at 9 AM on Thursday, polo aficionados can secure their individual and group admission tickets for Lawn & Pavilion seating, Tailgate Parking, Season Passes, official souvenirs, and Special Events exclusively on the Newport Polo website. Additionally, on game days, lawn seating and standby options will be available for purchase at the entry gates, which swing open at 1 PM.

The grand opening of the Newport International Polo Series is scheduled for June 1st at 5 PM, heralding the arrival of summer with a distinct far east flair. Thailand is set to make its Polo Series debut, becoming the 38th nation to compete against the USA. The Polo Series will continue every Saturday afternoon from June through September, with matches kicking off at 5 PM (4 PM in September).

Highlighted Matches in the Newport International Polo Series XXXIII:

June 1: USA vs. THAILAND

USA vs. THAILAND June 8: Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce

Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce June 15: USA vs. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

USA vs. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC June 22: Newport vs. Boston

Newport vs. Boston June 29: Independence Cup

Independence Cup July 6: USA vs. IRELAND

USA vs. IRELAND July 13: Newport vs. Pittsburgh

Newport vs. Pittsburgh July 20: USA vs. ITALY

USA vs. ITALY July 27: Governor’s Cup

Governor’s Cup August 3: USA vs. ARGENTINA

USA vs. ARGENTINA August 10: Newport vs. Palm Beach

Newport vs. Palm Beach August 17: USA vs. JAMAICA

USA vs. JAMAICA August 24: Newport vs. NY

Newport vs. NY August 31: USA vs. ENGLAND

USA vs. ENGLAND September 7: BMW Newport Pro-Am

BMW Newport Pro-Am September 14: USA vs. EGYPT

USA vs. EGYPT September 21: Bentley Newport Cup

Bentley Newport Cup September 28: Turkish Airlines Finals

Polo enthusiasts and sports fans alike are encouraged to secure their seats early and witness the Newport International Polo Series XXXIII unfold in all its glory.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

