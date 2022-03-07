Newport RI St. Patrick's Day Parade

Newport St. Patrick’s Parade Day Parking Restrictions, Detours, and Parade Route

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

Traffic flow and parking in Newport will be affected by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which kicks off at 11:00AM on Saturday March 12, 2022. Traffic will be congested in the downtown  area from about 9:00AM to 3:00PM. Parking will be limited. The parade participants will be begin  staging on lower Broadway at about 9:00AM, so it is recommended that people coming to Newport to  view the parade avoid Broadway. The two best routes into the city with available public parking are:  Westbound on Memorial Blvd, right onto Bellevue Ave. (northbound), left on Church St. and right into  the Waterfront Parking lot (situated between Church and Mary St.) Farewell St. South to America’s Cup  Ave., and right into the Gateway parking garage. 

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 5:00AM to 3:00PM. All vehicles parked in restricted  areas will be towed at owner’s expense: No parking along parade route.  

Broadway from Cranston/Equality Park West to Washington Square 
Equality Park Place and Equality Park West 
Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd. (West side) 
Bull St. At Spring St. 
Spring St at Bull St. 
Washington Sq. from Broadway to Thames St. 
Thames St. from America’s Cup Ave. to Morton Ave. 
Carroll Ave. from Morton Ave. to Harrison Ave. 
Both sides of America’s Cup at the Gateway Center 
Narragansett Ave between Spring St and Bellevue Avenue. 

During this year’s parade the Newport Police Department will be strictly enforcing City Ordinances  (open containers of alcohol in public, noise violations, disorderly conduct, urinating in public and  underage drinking) along the parade route and the surrounding areas. The Police Department will have a  strong presence to make this a fun, safe and family friendly event.  

Parade Route 

Parade Begins: Lower Broadway 
Washington Sq  
Thames St. southbound  
XOA to America’s Cup southbound  
Thames St southbound at Memorial Blvd. 
Carroll Ave 
Parade Ends at St. Augustin’s Church 

Traffic Detours 

Southbound Broadway diverted onto Marcus Wheatland Blvd southbound at Equality Park. Spring St northbound diverted away from Broadway and up Bull St. to Kay St Westbound Memorial Blvd West diverted northbound on Thames St at the Post Office Northbound Thames St diverted away from America’s Cup up Mill St to Spring St.

 

 

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

 


 