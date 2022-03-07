Newport St. Patrick’s Parade Day Parking Restrictions, Detours, and Parade Route

Traffic flow and parking in Newport will be affected by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which kicks off at 11:00AM on Saturday March 12, 2022. Traffic will be congested in the downtown area from about 9:00AM to 3:00PM. Parking will be limited. The parade participants will be begin staging on lower Broadway at about 9:00AM, so it is recommended that people coming to Newport to view the parade avoid Broadway. The two best routes into the city with available public parking are: Westbound on Memorial Blvd, right onto Bellevue Ave. (northbound), left on Church St. and right into the Waterfront Parking lot (situated between Church and Mary St.) Farewell St. South to America’s Cup Ave., and right into the Gateway parking garage.

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 5:00AM to 3:00PM. All vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed at owner’s expense: No parking along parade route.

Broadway from Cranston/Equality Park West to Washington Square

Equality Park Place and Equality Park West

Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd. (West side)

Bull St. At Spring St.

Spring St at Bull St.

Washington Sq. from Broadway to Thames St.

Thames St. from America’s Cup Ave. to Morton Ave.

Carroll Ave. from Morton Ave. to Harrison Ave.

Both sides of America’s Cup at the Gateway Center

Narragansett Ave between Spring St and Bellevue Avenue.

During this year’s parade the Newport Police Department will be strictly enforcing City Ordinances (open containers of alcohol in public, noise violations, disorderly conduct, urinating in public and underage drinking) along the parade route and the surrounding areas. The Police Department will have a strong presence to make this a fun, safe and family friendly event.

Parade Route

Parade Begins: Lower Broadway

Washington Sq

Thames St. southbound

XOA to America’s Cup southbound

Thames St southbound at Memorial Blvd.

Carroll Ave

Parade Ends at St. Augustin’s Church

Traffic Detours

Southbound Broadway diverted onto Marcus Wheatland Blvd southbound at Equality Park. Spring St northbound diverted away from Broadway and up Bull St. to Kay St Westbound Memorial Blvd West diverted northbound on Thames St at the Post Office Northbound Thames St diverted away from America’s Cup up Mill St to Spring St.

