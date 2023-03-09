Tiverton school resource officer charged with assault following his response to a school prank

A former Tiverton High School resource officer has been charged with multiple counts, following an internal investigation.

Officer Jacob Rapoza has been charged with simple assault and two counts of disorderly conduct following his response to a school prank on September 30, 2022. All charges are misdemeanors.

Rapoza was arraigned Wednesday and released on personal recognizance bail.

Rapoza has been suspended with pay since December 23, 2022.

