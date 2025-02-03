Newport Time Warp: Long Wharf – Then & Now

Step onto Long Wharf, and you’re stepping straight into history. Once the beating heart of Newport, this waterfront has seen it all—merchant ships, revolutionaries, and dreamers chasing fortune and freedom.

1639: Long Wharf wasn’t just a street—it was Newport’s lifeline. Ships packed with lumber, tobacco, rum, and molasses docked here, fueling a booming trade that made this tiny coastal town a global player.

1700s: This was the place for shipbuilding, high-stakes commerce, and—let’s be honest—some backroom deals that helped shape history. By 1781, it saw one of its most famous visitors: George Washington himself landed right here, striding up the wharf to meet General Rochambeau at the Old Colony House, kicking off the legendary march to Yorktown. What came next? Just the small matter of winning the Revolution. 🇺🇸

1800s–1900s: Long Wharf remained Newport’s gateway to the world. Thousands of immigrants arrived here, stepping onto American soil for the first time, filled with hope and determination. The wharf buzzed with labor, trade, and the salty air of fresh beginnings.

Today: The energy remains, the tides still roll in, and if you listen closely, you might just hear the echoes of the past. Or maybe it’s just the sound of cheers coming from The Quencher. 🍻 So next time you stroll the waterfront, take a moment to time-travel—just don’t get lost in 1781.

