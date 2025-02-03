Massive Fire engulfs Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich

A massive fire tore through Hill Funeral Home early Sunday morning, drawing a multi-department response as crews worked to contain the flames.

Firefighters from East Greenwich, along with mutual aid from Warwick, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Cranston, and Coventry, battled the blaze at the longtime funeral home. Authorities have not yet determined the cause, which is under investigation by the East Greenwich Fire Marshal and the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Owner John Skeffington expressed heartbreak over the fire’s destruction but vowed to continue serving the community.

“We are heartbroken by the devastation caused by this accidental fire,” Skeffington said in a statement. “Hill Funeral Home has been a pillar of compassionate care for families during their most challenging times. Despite the significant loss to our building, our dedication to serving families stands strong. We are committed to rebuilding and upholding our legacy of service to the community for future generations.”

Families with inquiries about pre-arranged services can contact Hill Funeral Home at (401) 884-9222.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

