Noroton Yacht Club Claims Victory at 2024 New York Yacht Club Grandmasters Regatta

In a stunning comeback, Noroton Yacht Club from Darien, Conn., reclaimed its title as champions at the 2024 New York Yacht Club Grandmasters Regatta. The club, which had been a dominant force since the regatta’s inception in 2010, saw its six-year winning streak end in 2016 and had struggled to regain its former glory. However, with a commanding 4-1 record on the final day of racing, Noroton surged past Day 2 leader Texas Corinthian Yacht Club to clinch the win. Newport Harbor Yacht Club finished third, while Southern Yacht Club secured fourth place.

“We are thrilled to have won the New York Yacht Club Grandmasters Team Race,” said Michael Rudnick, Noroton Yacht Club Team Captain. “We take it one race at a time. We checked the scores just before the last race to see where things stood, and it was a great feeling when we realized we had it.”

The New York Yacht Club has been a pioneer in adult team racing since the early 2000s, with the creation of several regattas, including the Invitational Team Race Regatta for the Commodore George R. Hinman Masters Trophy in 2000, the Morgan Cup in 2003, and the Grandmasters Team Race Regatta in 2010. The Grandmasters event requires skippers to be at least 60 years old and crew members to be over 50, ensuring a unique competition that draws top adult team racers from the United States and Europe. All three regattas are held over consecutive weekends in August at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, using the Club’s fleet of 22 Sonar keelboats. This year’s regatta was sponsored by Helly Hansen, Peters & May, Hammetts Hotel, and Safe Harbor Marinas.

One of the key distinctions between team racing and fleet racing is the strategic focus on competitors behind you. In team racing, the objective is to outmaneuver and control opponents early, often right after the start. “Everybody wants to chase,” explained Noroton skipper Tom Kinney. “Coach Karl [Ziegler] always says there’s a play, and it’s always behind you. In fleet racing, this mindset doesn’t work. But in team racing, it’s crucial.”

The strength of Noroton’s program lies in consistent practice. “We try to race every Thursday night from April until late August,” Rudnick shared. “It’s a great opportunity for sailors of all ages to mix it up and hone their skills. We don’t keep score; it’s all about training and getting everyone involved.”

Noroton’s familiarity with light-air conditions also played a significant role in their victory. The regatta was characterized by breezes rarely exceeding 12 knots, conditions that suited Noroton’s expertise. “We’re good in light air,” Rudnick said. “Western Long Island Sound is typically a light-air venue, so we knew the boat and conditions well. We practice with kites regularly, so the more kites, the better for us.”

As the dust settles on another successful regatta, questions arise about whether this victory marks the beginning of a new winning streak for Noroton. Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, winners in 2021 and 2022, will be eager for redemption next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the fleet continues to close the gap on the top teams, promising even more thrilling competition in the future.

However, the camaraderie and sportsmanship of the Grandmasters event are what truly set it apart. “The New York Yacht Club does an amazing job,” said Rudnick. “The atmosphere is always fantastic. Last night in the tent was a perfect example. We really enjoy coming here every time.”

2024 New York Yacht Club Grandmasters Regatta

Winning Team from Noroton Yacht Club:

Final Results:

Noroton Yacht Club, Darien, Conn. – 15 wins Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, Kemah, Texas – 13 wins Newport Harbor Yacht Club, Newport Beach, Calif. – 10 wins Southern Yacht Club, New Orleans, La. – 9 wins Storm Trysail Club, Larchmont, N.Y. – 9 wins New York Yacht Club – Altreuter – 9 wins Larchmont (N.Y.) Yacht Club – 7 wins Gamla Stans Yacht Squadron, Sweden – 7 wins Ida Lewis Yacht Club, Newport, R.I. – 6 wins New York Yacht Club – Whipple – 5 wins

