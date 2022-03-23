Obituary: Arthur Wright Kelly, Jr. (1927 – 2022)

Arthur Wright Kelly, Jr., 93, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on March 20, 2022 . He was born in Newport, RI, son of the late Arthur W. Kelly, Sr. and Mildred Barrett Bacheller. Growing up at the Point, he was an acolyte at St. John’s Episcopal Church and a member of the boy’s choir. He became a life-long member of the Masons through the Tyrian-Ashler-Acacia Lodge when he was stationed in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Arthur joined the Navy when he was 18, serving in the Pacific during WWII on the USS Bucyrus Victory, the USS Santee and the USS Sampson(DD-394). While in the Navy he was presented with the WWII Victory Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal and the Phillipine Liberation Medal. He joined the Coast Guard where he served for 21 years, attending the Coast Guard Engineman School and Petty Officer Leadership School at the Coast Guard Academy. He retired as a Master Chief Engineman earning the National Defense Service Medal with the Bronze Star. He was stationed at many lighthouses along the East Coast including Castle Hill and Pomham Rock in Rhode Island. He served on the USCGC Southwind, General Greene, and Humbolt, crossing both the equator and the Artic Circle.

Upon retiring from the Coast Guard he worked at Nunes Auto in Newport and retired from the Newport Water Company. An avid sailor, he was a member of the Newport Yacht Club. He spent his retirement following the sun as he golfed along the East Coast. He was a member of both the Pocasset Country Club in Portsmouth, RI and the Savannah Club in Port Saint Lucie, FL., and was very proud of his four holes-in-one.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and grandson. He leaves four children, Elizabeth Di Censo(Paul) of Jamestown, RI, Marsha Duke of Stuart, FL, and Arthur Kelly(Summer) and Michael Kelly of Port St. Lucie, FL. He also leaves six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A private family service will be held in Newport, RI in the fall.

