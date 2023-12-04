Obituary: Constance “Connie” Sullivan McAuliffe (1932-2023)

Constance “Connie” Sullivan McAuliffe was born in Newport, RI on September 1, 1932, to Cornelius and Catherine (Fagan) Sullivan, and passed peacefully on November 29, 2023, at the age of 91. Connie worked at St. Clare Newport for 25 years as an Activities Assistant until her retirement, while also serving as a hair stylist for Newport’s elite. She was one of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ hair stylists and loved to share her “Kennedy stories” with friends and family.

Connie is survived by her loving family; sons Peter McAuliffe and Patrick McAuliffe, daughter-in-law Deborah Veroneau, granddaughter Victoriahope Laprade and her husband Geoffrey Laprade, grandson Benjamin Titus, her cousin Carolyne Fagan, and the Titus Family. She also leaves five nieces, six nephews, ten grandnieces, seven grandnephews, four great-grandnieces, and eight great-grandnephews.

She is predeceased by her son Michael George McAuliffe III, her nephew James R. Chapman Jr., her five sisters and their parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10 AM at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clare-Newport, 309 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840 or to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842 where Connie donated many handmade blankets and dog treats.

