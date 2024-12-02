Obituary: Bruce Helger (1956-2024)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Alvin Helger, 68, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, who drifted away peacefully at home on November 26, 2024.

Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, on October 16, 1956, Bruce was the son of Alvin and Leona (Lavigne) Helger. Raised in Tiverton alongside his brothers, Gary and Brian, Bruce grew up in a lively household, filled with love, laughter, and the warmth of a close-knit extended family. He was blessed with over a dozen aunts and uncles and many cousins who were as dear to him as siblings. The Helger family was the center of Bruce’s world, and the bonds he shared with them brought him great joy throughout his life.

Bruce lived a life that many could only dream of-working in harmony with nature as a quahogger, harvesting the bounty of the sea, and later crafting beautiful laurel garlands and wreaths, which he eagerly shared with others. Whether on the water or in the woods, he found peace in nature, always eager to pass along the fruits of his labor to friends and family. His work was demanding, but it was a life he loved, deeply connected to the rhythm of nature.

Bruce met his beloved Kathy (LeBlanc) when they were both teenagers, and together they built a life rich in love, laughter, and unwavering commitment. Their children, Nicole and Nathan, were a constant source of pride, and Bruce found boundless joy in his role as a grandfather to Laila Belle. Even in the later stages of his life, when memory failed him, a mention of Laila’s name would bring a smile to his face-a reminder of the love that endured beyond the reach of the disease.

Bruce had a special way with children, and they were naturally drawn to him. His playful nature, warmth, and genuine love for kids made him a favorite among all who knew him. Many children, both family and friends, affectionately called him “Papa” and felt a unique connection to him. Bruce’s gentle spirit, combined with his infectious sense of humor, made him someone who could instantly light up any room.

In his free time, he loved to blast music (especially Elvis songs) from his truck, watch his favorite sports teams (a loyal Celtics fan), and spend time with the animals that always seemed to find comfort in his presence. Whether it was his loyal pets-Brandon, Sasha, Gage, and Max-or the seals, gulls, and deer he encountered on his daily adventures, Bruce had a special connection with all living things.

Bruce was predeceased by his mother, Leona, and is now reunited with many cousins who were dear to him. He leaves behind his devoted wife Kathy, children Nicole, her husband Ryan, and Nathan, his wife Lynn, granddaughter Laila, his father Alvin, brothers Gary and Brian, his wife Jeanne, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many “adopted” grandchildren who lovingly called him Papa.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Aleah Kirchner, PA, and the entire staff at Coastal Medical, Dr. Preston Douglas, Kimberley Costa, and the staff at Beacon Hospice-truly angels on earth.

Though Bruce’s physical presence will be deeply missed, his spirit-marked by kindness, humor, and an enduring love for his family-will remain in the hearts of all who knew him.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Funeral Services will take place Friday morning at 8:00AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Tiverton.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.

For online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

