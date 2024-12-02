Rhode Island Blood Center Declares Blood Emergency After Post-Thanksgiving Decline

The Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations following a more than 20% drop in contributions after Thanksgiving. The decrease has left the state’s blood supply critically low during a time of year when demand often rises.

RIBC is calling for donors of all blood types, with a special emphasis on Type O, which is crucial for trauma and emergency medical care.

“Every year, we brace for a dip in donations around the holidays, but the need for blood doesn’t slow down,” said Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick, Marketing and Communications Manager at RIBC. “Our community relies on a steady flow of donors to keep our hospitals supplied, and we’re calling on everyone who is eligible to make blood donation part of their holiday tradition. It’s among the most meaningful gifts you can give.”

The holiday season presents unique challenges for blood collection, as family gatherings, travel, and packed schedules lead to fewer donor appointments. Simultaneously, the demand for blood tends to increase due to travel-related accidents, routine surgeries, and other emergencies.

Local hospital officials are echoing RIBC’s call to action. “Amid the joy and celebration of the holiday season, the simple act of donating blood can be the greatest gift you give,” said Dr. Charles Adams, Chief of Trauma at Rhode Island Hospital. “As we give thanks for what we have, we must remember that our generosity can help others celebrate another holiday next year.”

Blood donors can give every 56 days, while platelet donors are eligible to donate twice per month. RIBC encourages both new and returning donors to schedule an appointment soon. Recent changes to federal guidelines by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have expanded eligibility for many donors.

To find out if you are eligible or to make an appointment, visit ribc.org or call 401-453-8383.

How to Help

Who can donate? Donors of all blood types are needed, especially Type O.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially Type O. Where to donate? Visit any RIBC donation center or blood drive.

Visit any RIBC donation center or blood drive. Why now? Holiday demands and a seasonal drop in donations have created a critical shortage.

RIBC hopes this season of giving inspires Rhode Islanders to help their community by rolling up their sleeves and donating.

