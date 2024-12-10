Newport Police Department Joins Nationwide Effort to Advance Women in Policing

The Newport Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in Rhode Island to sign onto the 30×30 Initiative, a nationwide pledge to improve the representation and experiences of women in policing. The initiative sets a goal of having women comprise 30% of recruit classes by 2030 while addressing broader workplace equity and inclusion.

As part of the pledge, the department is committing to implement policies that are free of bias and promote equitable hiring, retention, and promotion of women officers. The effort is grounded in social science research that links greater gender representation in law enforcement to improved public safety outcomes.

“This pledge means that Newport Police Department is actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency,” said Chief Ryan Duffy. “I am happy to announce our agency is the first in Rhode Island to take the pledge. We look forward to working and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority in improving our police culture.”

Women currently make up just 13% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership nationwide, a disparity that researchers say has significant public safety implications. Studies show that women officers use less force, are named in fewer complaints, and are viewed by communities as more honest and compassionate. They also achieve better outcomes for crime victims, particularly in sexual assault cases, and make fewer discretionary arrests.

The Newport Police Department joins more than 400 law enforcement agencies nationwide in this effort, spanning municipal, state, county, university, and federal jurisdictions.

“We are grateful to the Newport Rhode Island Police Department for committing to being a part of this growing movement,” said Maureen McGough, co-founder of the 30×30 Initiative and former U.S. Department of Justice policing expert. “Advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety outcomes. We look forward to more agencies following Newport’s lead.”

The 30×30 Initiative emphasizes that while its primary focus is on advancing women in policing, its principles are designed to benefit all demographic groups.

For more information, visit 30x30initiative.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

