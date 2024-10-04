Obituary: Claire A. Arrico (1950-2024)

Claire A. Arrico, 73, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. She was the wife of Stephen J. Arrico.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Thelma (Deshaies) Alba Jr.

Claire was a clinical medical assistant at the Bristol Medical Center, and at Urology Associates in Newport.

She was a very active member at St. Barnabas as a Eucharistic Minister, Religious Education Teacher, and the Quilt Club.

Claire owned and loved to ride horses. She also trained, showed, and handled dogs for competitions. In addition, she trained therapy dogs for schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Claire had also served as the secretary of the Bay Colony Pomeranian Club.

In addition to her husband Stephen, Claire leaves her son Sean Arrico and his wife Jill as well as her grandsons Anthony Arrico and, Nicholas Arrico all of Portsmouth.

Claire was the sister of Richard Alba, Joseph Alba, and Nancy Alba Lawton.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Rodney Alba and Michael Alba.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, October 6, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Connor Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, October 7 at 12:00 PM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

