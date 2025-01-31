Obituary: Clifford David Weida, Jr. (1977-2025)

Clifford David Weida, Jr. 47, of Tempe, AZ, a beloved son, father, brother, and accomplished professional, passed away on January 15, 2025. He will forever be in our hearts.

Born in Newport, RI on September 1, 1977, he was the son of Clifford D. (Jean Collum) Weida of Middletown, RI and Sandra (Marley) Adams of Wolfeboro, NH, and stepson of Steven Rapoza of Jamestown, RI.

Cliff grew up in Middletown and excelled at sports playing Pop Warner football. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1995, entered the US Air Force and served his country honorably where he exhibited incredible courage and dedication from 1996 until 2008 as an Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician. Cliff’s duties took him to many Air Force commands in Texas, Germany, Florida, Maryland, and California.

Cliff has received many medals including a Bronze Star, Joint service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal w/1 oak leaf cluster, Air Force Achievement Medal w/2 oak leaf clusters, Outstanding Unit award for Valor w/3 oak clusters, Good Conduct Medal w/3 oak clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Expert Marksman, as well as Campaign medals for tours in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.

After active-duty Cliff received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He worked in various teaching positions training new EOD personnel. He worked at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta GA and Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix AZ as a TSA-EOD officer.

Cliff was an avid sports fan of the NY Yankees, Giants, and Rangers. He will be remembered for his positive qualities like his sense of humor, the laughter we shared, his friendships, the love he gave us, his willingness to learn and his unwavering support for his family. Although Cliff is gone, he is dearly loved and will live in our hearts forever.

Cliff loved his family and is survived by his four children Taryn Vordtriede of New Orleans, LA, Maelyne Weida of Lawrenceville, GA, Vance (Lily McMillen) Weida of Ft. Mead, MD, Nikolai Weida of Lawrenceville, GA. He also leaves his siblings, Rya LaPointe of Warwick, RI, Kerri Weida of Tiverton, RI, Jennifer Weida of Newport, RI, Anthony Adams, and Angelina Adams of Wolfeboro, NH as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his brother, Justin Rapoza.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. His funeral service will be Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10:00 am in the Memorial Funeral Home and burial with military honors will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the EOD Warrior Foundation, https://eodwarriorfoundation.org/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

