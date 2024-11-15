Newport County Nonprofits Among Those Sharing $550K in Rhode Island Foundation Animal Welfare Grants

Three Newport County nonprofits are among the organizations sharing $550,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. The funding will bolster initiatives ranging from low-cost veterinary care for pets in low-income households to educational programs and care for rescued farm animals.

“The delight that pets bring to our lives carries over into our own health and well-being,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “Keeping pets healthy and preparing animals for adoption are just more ways the Foundation helps Rhode Islanders lead healthier lives. We could not offer this help without the generous support of our donors.”

Addressing Growing Needs in Animal Care

Potter’s Animal Care Center in Middletown received $30,000 to enhance its Veterinary Medical Suite, which offers essential services such as spaying, neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and specialized surgeries. This year, the center anticipates performing over 3,600 veterinary exams, 613 spay and neuter procedures, 147 surgeries, and administering more than 2,700 vaccinations.

“Rising costs have increased demand for our services,” said Brad Shear, Potter CEO. “We are committed to meeting this need with exceptional care in a nurturing environment.”

Educational Efforts and Wildlife Stewardship

The Norman Bird Sanctuary, also in Middletown, received $9,500 for its Animal Ambassador Program. The program allows the public to engage with wild and rehabilitated native animals, fostering a deeper appreciation for wildlife. The grant will cover veterinary care, food, and supplies for the birds that support the sanctuary’s educational initiatives.

“Our goal is to cultivate an ethic of wildlife stewardship among the tens of thousands of visitors who engage with our programs,” said Kaity Ryan, executive director.

Supporting Rescued Farm Animals

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton received $30,000 for its Animal Nutritional, Medical, and Enrichment Program. The sanctuary cares for over 100 rescued farm animals at any time, providing food, medical care, and rehabilitative services.

“Our animals require diverse and specialized care, and this funding helps us meet their needs,” said Wendy Taylor, executive director. The sanctuary also assists local authorities with farm animal rescues in cases of cruelty or neglect.

Expanding Impact Across Rhode Island

Other grant recipients include:

Animal Rescue Rhode Island (ARRI) in South Kingstown: $35,000 for non-routine veterinary care.

in South Kingstown: $35,000 for non-routine veterinary care. Foster Parrots in Hope Valley: $25,000 for adoption programs and veterinary expenses.

in Hope Valley: $25,000 for adoption programs and veterinary expenses. Mystic Aquarium: $8,950 to rehabilitate injured or sick marine mammals and sea turtles.

The grants are part of the Foundation’s Program for Animal Welfare (PAW), which supports organizations promoting humane treatment and animal welfare statewide.

For a full list of recipients, visit rifoundation.org.

