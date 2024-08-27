Tesla Careens into Brick Building in Mooring Restaurant Parking Lot; Two Injured

A quiet Tuesday afternoon took a terrifying turn just after 1 p.m. when a Tesla, carrying two adults and a child, careened out of control and slammed into the side of a brick building on Bannister’s Wharf.

The vehicle, navigating the Mooring Restaurant parking lot, suddenly veered off course, colliding with the south side of 1 Bannister’s Wharf. The impact left significant damage to both the car and the building, with a heavy blow to the wall and rear door of the structure.

First responders were dispatched at 1:14 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the accident. Newport Fire Department’s Engine 1, Rescue 1, Ladder 1, and Car 2 quickly arrived on the scene. They found the vehicle’s three occupants—two adults and one child—had managed to extricate themselves from the wreckage.

The adult front-seat passenger complained of neck and back pain, while the child seated in the rear reported abdominal injuries. The injured adult was swiftly transported to Newport Hospital, while the child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Thankfully, no pedestrians were injured in the incident.

Emergency crews wasted no time assessing the situation, evacuating the building to ensure the safety of everyone inside. With extensive damage to both the Tesla and the building, the Newport Fire Marshal and Building Inspector were called to evaluate the structural integrity of the affected area.

By 1:32 p.m., the Building Inspector was on the scene, identifying potential structural issues and advising the building’s owner to consult an engineer before allowing anyone back inside. The building’s owner was present, staying updated on the situation as it unfolded.

The Tesla was towed away without incident, but the damage it left behind serves as a stark reminder of how quickly things can go wrong. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, but for now, the focus remains on the recovery and well-being of those involved.

