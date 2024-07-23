Obituary: Gloria Albro (1953-2024)

Gloria Albro, born on July 22, 1953, in Newport, RI, passed away on July 19, 2024, at her home surrounded by her girls. She had a full and vibrant life, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A woman of many talents and boundless love, Gloria’s hands possessed a magical touch that could craft beauty from the ordinary. She could cook, bake, clean, and organize with the skill of Martha Stewart multiplied by a thousand. Gloria was a true jack-of-all-trades – from nursing to plumbing, from mechanics to storytelling, she could do it all with grace and tenacity.

Her profound love and dedication to her family “units”, were unmatched. Gloria’s heart was as expansive as her talents, always selflessly putting others before herself. She was a pillar of strength and a fierce protector, a fighter for what she believed in.

With a passion for the simple pleasures in life, Gloria found joy in the music of the Beatles and a cold Budweiser, embodying the spirit of a free-spirited hippie with a rock ‘n’ roll soul. Memories of Miantonomi Park concerts and her time at Aquidneck Liquors will forever be cherished by those she leaves behind.

Gloria will be missed by her daughters Renae and Holly Medeiros, her siblings, Barbara Risso, Cynthia Konchar, her twin and younger by 11 minutes; Georgie Anna Mederios, and John Medeiros. She will be missed most by her girls, Kaylin Patton, Amariah Nalle, Jolie Krones, Mia Jones and Sophia Jones and her great granddaughters, Dahlia McPartland and Willow Pratt.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Walter Albro, her parents, Joseph Benevides and Gloria Medeiros and her brother Joseph Medeiros.

A celebration of Gloria’s remarkable life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, where friends and family will gather to honor her legacy. Her stories will live on in the hearts of all who knew her, a testament to the incredible woman she was.

Gloria Albro will be dearly missed but never forgotten, her spirit and impact everlasting in the lives she touched.

