Portsmouth Undercover Operation Snags Two Men in Child Sex Crime Crackdown

In a shocking bust, two men have been charged with crimes involving the exploitation of children for sex, The arrests stem from a joint operation by the Portsmouth Police Detective Division and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The sting, executed on July 19, 2024, saw Portsmouth Police pounce on the suspects after they allegedly used online platforms to arrange illicit encounters. Here are the details of those arrested:

Duarte M. Arruda , 61, of Fall River, MA: Charged with Patronizing a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity and Indecent Solicitation of a Minor.

, 61, of Fall River, MA: Charged with Patronizing a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity and Indecent Solicitation of a Minor. Lee Berry, 41, of Delray Beach, FL: Charged with Patronizing a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity and Indecent Solicitation of a Minor.

Arruda and Berry allegedly traveled to Portsmouth intending to engage in sexual acts with a minor. Both men have been arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and are set for a formal arraignment in Newport County District Court on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The operation was a collaborative effort, bringing together the Portsmouth Police Detective Division, the HSI New England Field Office for Rhode Island, and the Warwick Police Department

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

