Obituary: Harry L. Stroup, Jr. (1954-2025)

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Harry L. Stroup Jr., a beloved father, grandfather, esteemed business leader, and Aquidneck Island Native, who left this world on January 25, 2025, at the age of 70.

Harry was born in Harrisburg, PA, and moved to Newport at 12 years old, growing up in Newport and attending Rogers High School. He embraced his life on Aquidneck Island for over 50 years, deeply rooting himself in the community that he cherished.

As the proud president of Island Fasteners, Inc., Harry became a well-known name in the construction world, building not just a business but lasting relationships over his remarkable 25-year career. His strong presence and commitment to excellence made him a common denominator in the industry, and he will be greatly missed by colleagues and clients alike.

Beyond the boardroom, Harry was a man of many passions. An avid pool player and enthusiastic card player, he enjoyed every moment spent with family and friends, unmatched in his competitive spirit and joy of play. As a devoted fan of New England sports, he celebrated each win and commiserated in each loss with the same fiesty passion that characterized his approach to life. Known affectionately and comically as the “Best Driver,” Harry’s lively and vibrant spirit extended to his love for animals, reflecting his compassionate nature.

Harry was not just a remarkable businessman but also a loving family man. He is survived by his children; David Stroup, Harry L. “Chip” Stroup, III, Starr Stroup, Kevin Stroup, and Suzanne (Schmidt) Johnson. He additionally leaves 3 siblings, 16 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his son, John Stroup, and one sibling.

Harry lived life to the fullest, and while he will be profoundly missed, his spirit will continue to inspire and resonate within all who knew him. Let us celebrate the incredible man he was, the generosity he shared, and the laughter he spread throughout his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 4:00 PM in the Newport Sportsman Club, 110 Connell Hwy, Newport, RI 02840.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 70360, Philadelphia, PA 19176-0360, or at https://www.lung.org/donate

