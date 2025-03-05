Obituary: James F. Carlin (1940-2025)

James F. Carlin, of Boca Grande, FL, and Newport, RI passed away March 2, 2025. Adored and adoring husband of Brenda (Egan) Carlin for over 60 years.

Born in Boston, MA, on April 30, 1940, to James F. and Mary T. (Looney) Carlin, Jim grew up in Peabody, MA, and later Sarasota, FL. He graduated from Sarasota High School, where he served as school president, before earning his BSBA in accounting from the University of Florida in 1961.

After college, Jim began his career as a construction auditor for Sealtest/Kraft Foods and later worked as an estimator for a plumbing company. It wasn’t long before his entrepreneurial spirit took over, launching a career that would span more than five decades. Over the years, he founded and co-founded more than 20 companies across various industries, building a reputation for sharp business instincts and a tireless work ethic. His leadership extended beyond his own ventures, serving as a director for numerous privately held and NYSE-listed companies, including his role as Chairman of John Hancock Mutual Funds.

In addition to his business success, Jim was called upon time and again for public service, never seeking out the roles but always answering the call. Over a span of 20 years, four different Massachusetts governors—both Democrats and Republicans—trusted him to take on some of the state’s most challenging leadership positions. He began as Commissioner of Commerce before being appointed as the Secretary of Transportation of Massachusetts. Later, he took on the monumental task of serving as Receiver of Chelsea, MA, where he was tasked with stabilizing the bankrupt city, a story that was featured on 60 Minutes. His public service continued as Chairman of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education, where he worked to improve access and affordability for students across the state. His ability to bridge political divides and bring practical solutions to complex problems earned him widespread respect. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded honorary degrees from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and Boston University.

Despite his many professional commitments, Jim made time to enjoy life, particularly on the golf course and on the water. He spent countless enjoyable hours at Newport Country Club and Gasparilla Golf Club, sharing rounds with friends and family. When he wasn’t playing golf, he could often be found on his boat, fittingly named Persistence, where he enjoyed the company of his family and closest friends.

Above all, Jim’s greatest love was his family. In addition to his wife, Brenda, he leaves behind his three sons and their families: James F. Carlin III (Jamie) and his wife, Susan, and their children, Will, Grace, and Madeleine; John Carlin, and his children, Katie (husband Jake Liebrock and their son, Lennon), Kaela, Brendan, and Julia; and Matthew Carlin and his wife, Nicole, and their children, Regan, Jamie, and Jimmy; and his friend and constant companion over the past three years, Helio Araújo.

Additionally, he is survived by his sisters-in-law Camille Carlin, Nancy (Egan) Seiler, Beth (Egan) Cook, and Lynn (Egan) Flynn; brothers-in-law John J. Egan, Jr., and William P. Egan and his wife, Jacalyn; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Jim was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Tom, and brothers-in-law Earnest (Pete) Seiler and William (Sher) Flynn and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Egan.

Jim’s family is deeply grateful for the caring and dedicated staff at Village House, whose compassion and support meant so much throughout his time there.

Throughout his life, Jim was known for his sharp mind, boundless energy, and unwavering dedication to everything he pursued—whether in business, public service, or the time spent with those he loved. He led with integrity and conviction, leaving behind a legacy that will be felt for generations to come.

“All of my dad’s achievements during his decades as a businessman and in public service pales in comparison to who he was as a husband, father, and friend. Calling him dad was the greatest privilege of our lives.” – Jamie Carlin (Jim’s oldest son)

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, March 13, at 11:00 AM at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, 95 Church Street, Newport, RI 02840, https://www.bgcnewport.org/

