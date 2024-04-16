Obituary: James L. Hurst (1943-2024)

June 27, 1943 – April 15, 2024

James L. Hurst, 80 of Middletown, RI passed away at his home on April 15, 2024 with his family. He was the beloved husband of Ingrid E. (Faijersson) Hurst for 56 years. Born and raised in Geneva, Ohio, he was the son of the late Clifford L. and Mable “Peg” (Thiel) Hurst.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Camille Guerin (J.P.) and Anders Hurst. He will be missed by his 8 grandchildren, Owen, Trevor, Luc, Alyse, Pierre, Abigail, Carter, and Jack. Jim was predeceased by his parents and sister, Sherry Ferrell of Tucson, Arizona.

After graduating Geneva High School in 1961, Jim earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Reserve University. He went on to attend Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine, receiving a degree as a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1969. He later attended Boston University and earned his Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Orthodontics in June of 1978.

Initially practicing dentistry in the Naval Reserves, he moved on after 4 years to open a private general dentistry practice in Newport, RI. He would later establish his private orthodontic practice in Middletown. Jim meticulously straightened the teeth of locals for 39 years before retiring in 2017.

Jim was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Known by those closest to him as Jim, Jimmy, Doc, Morfar and Farfar, he spent countless hours driving to ice rinks, or ball fields supporting those he loved. Jim’s “all in” approach and commitment to everything in his life took him in many different directions. He was never afraid to tackle a project or get his hands dirty. His attention to detail and love for building often led to a tool in his hands, pencil behind his ear or sawdust on his shoes. In his downtime, Jim loved collecting antiques, cheering on the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox. He found great joy following his family and their adventures.

Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate his life. Calling hours will be held Friday, April 19 from 4:00-7:00 pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20 at the United Congregational Church, 524 Valley Rd, Middletown at 10:00 am. A private burial will follow.

