Obituary: James M. Blackburn Sr. (1942-2025)

James M. Blackburn Sr., 82, of Tiverton, born and raised in Fall River, serving in the Army in Korea, during the Vietnam War, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. He was born on August 20, 1942, and brought a vibrant spirit to the lives of those around him, devoting over 25 years to his career as a salesman at Viti Mercedes in Tiverton.

He found joy in spending time with his loved ones. Along with his beloved wife of 63 years, Rose M. (Chaunt) Blackburn, and also leaves his son James M. Blackburn Jr., daughter Lori Bowley (husband John), son Marc Blackburn (wife Racheal), and son Jason Blackburn (wife Melissa) each carrying forth his values and wisdom.

James also took immense pride in his role as a grandfather to James M. Blackburn III, Paige Blackburn, Kaylyn Blackburn, Nora Blackburn, and Sawyer Blackburn, who will always remember their grandpa’s genuine warmth and the treasured moments they shared.

James also cherished his siblings: John Blackburn (wife Marylou), Carl Blackburn (wife Pat), Beverly Frezza (husband Gene), the late Paul Blackburn (wife Diane), Elizabeth Blackburn (late Kenneth Cabral), Carol Blackburn, Thomas Blackburn (wife Lori), and Howard Blackburn. He also leaves nieces and nephews.

He found joy in life’s simple pleasures, including trips to the casino, which he embraced as an opportunity for a good time and memories with friends and family.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate James’s life at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 South Main Street in Fall River, at his visitation on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by military honors at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in James’ memory to The Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

