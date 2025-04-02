Tickets for 2025 Newport Flower Show Go on Sale Friday

Rosecliff will be in full bloom this June, and starting Friday, April 4, flower lovers can secure their tickets for one of the country’s most celebrated floral showcases.

The 29th annual Newport Flower Show returns June 20-22, transforming the historic Gilded Age mansion into a garden lover’s paradise. Presented by the Preservation Society of Newport County, the three-day event will feature a colorful array of floral designs, botanical arts and horticultural specimens set against the elegant backdrop of the famed Bellevue Avenue estate.

This year’s theme, “A Floral Fair,” pays tribute to Rosecliff’s original resident, Theresa Fair Oelrichs. Drawing inspiration from her whimsical 1913 fairy tale-themed dinner, the show will blend Gilded Age glamour with the nostalgic charm of a summer county fair. Expect floral installations that evoke prize-winning blooms, carousel horses, teddy bears and even a floral interpretation of a roller coaster.

A highlight of the show will be the oceanside garden display on the mansion’s back lawn. Centered around sculptural works by artist David Harber, the installation will take cues from the White City of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Surrounding the gardens, the Flower Show Marketplace will host over 40 vendors and sponsors, offering everything from plants and garden décor to specialty gifts.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are valid for specific morning or afternoon time slots. A limited number of tickets are also available for the Opening Night Party on Friday, June 20, which includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live music on the lawn.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.newportmansions.org/events/the-newport-flower-show-a-floral-fair/.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

