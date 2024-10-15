Obituary: Joan L. Karoli (1935-2024)

Joan L. (Cox) Karoli, 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully with her family and caregivers by her side, on October 14, 2024 at the Village House Nursing Home in Newport.

Joan was born on December 31, 1935, in Providence, RI. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Jeanette (Johnson) Cox, and the loving wife of the late Warren A. Karoli for almost 60 years.

As a young girl, Joan was raised in Rumford, RI, by her adoring grandparents, prior to moving to Newport. She attended Rogers High School, where she was a member of the Library Auxiliary, the Travel Club, the Binnacle Staff, and the Red and Black Staff, and she graduated in 1954.

Following high school, Joan began working as a Bookkeeper at the Naval Supply Depot at Naval Base Newport. When she and Warren started a family, she became a stay-at-home mom. As her children grew older, she began working outside the home again, first as a Food Preparer in the Rhode Island School Department, and then as an Estate Housekeeper in Newport.

Early in her retirement, Joan enjoyed traveling to Florida and various other locations with Warren, often accompanied by their dear friends from Aquidneck Island. In her later years, she preferred the comfort of home, crossword puzzles, bird watching, and time spent with family and friends.

Joan was a lifelong, active member of the Episcopal Church, first at St. George’s in Newport, and more recently at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth. She was a volunteer at the James L. Maher Center in Middletown for many years during the holidays, creating festive Christmas decorations and spectacular center-pieces. She was an avid daily walker around Middletown and Newport, and she enjoyed cooking, baking, painting, ceramics, sewing, knitting, and cross stitch. Joan took great pleasure in sharing her creations with those around her. Above all else, Joan was an amazing caregiver to her husband Warren until his passing at age 96.

Joan is survived by her children: Donna E. Silveria and her husband Kenneth of Middletown, RI; Karen J. Cutting and her husband Scott of Naples, FL; and Eric E. Karoli and his wife Doreen of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joan is preceded in death by her sister Jeanette (Cox) LeCroy, and her brothers, Robert Cox Jr. and Kenneth Cox.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport, RI.

Funeral services will continue the following morning, Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 10 AM at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard.

Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America.