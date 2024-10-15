Washington Bridge Breakdown: McKee Pushes Speedier Demolition and New Bidding Process Amid Delays

Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island’s Department of Transportation (RIDOT) are working to clean up the mess surrounding the long-delayed Washington Bridge project. In a hastily organized update, the governor announced that demolition work has resumed on the ailing bridge, and a new procurement process for its reconstruction kicked off today.

“We’re doing everything we can to get a new bridge built as soon as possible—all while keeping Rhode Islanders safe,” McKee said, attempting to reassure the public amid growing frustration. “This is a complex project, but it’s good to see progress on demolition and the reconstruction bid moving forward.”

Demolition Fast-Tracked After Long Delays

Crews have resumed demolition on the East Providence side of the Washington Bridge, targeting the shoring towers. Jackhammering will start Sunday night, following a public meeting on Thursday, October 17.

In a bid to speed things up, RIDOT also announced they’re moving up the demolition of the bridge’s substructure to February 2025, folding it into the current demolition contract instead of the upcoming reconstruction project. The move is meant to cut down on extra costs and avoid delays caused by rebidding contracts and remobilizing equipment—a clear sign RIDOT is feeling the heat to get this project back on track.

New Procurement Process Begins Amid Scrutiny

Today marks the start of a two-step procurement process for the reconstruction itself, with the state now seeking contractors who can handle a job that’s already left Rhode Islanders shaking their heads.

The new plan? RIDOT is issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ), where companies will prove they’re up to the task. From that, two bidders will be chosen to move on to the Request for Proposals (RFP) phase.

Governor McKee’s team is quick to tout this as a streamlined approach. “We’re narrowing it down to the most qualified companies,” said a spokesperson.

The state will shell out a $1.75 million consolation prize to the company that doesn’t get the final bid, hoping to coax contractors into competing for a project that has become something of a cautionary tale. The final winner will be announced in June 2025—but until then, Rhode Islanders will be watching, and waiting.

