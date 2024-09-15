Corinthian Yacht Club Successfully Defends Resolute Cup Title

In a command performance, Corinthian Yacht Club of Marblehead, Mass., dominated the Resolute Cup, securing a berth in the 2025 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup with their second consecutive victory. Skippered by 27-year-old Wade Waddell, the team’s consistency proved unbeatable, winning the regatta by a remarkable 16-point margin.

The Resolute Cup, which featured 28 yacht clubs from across the nation, saw intense competition with 20 races held over four days. The top 14 teams advanced to a two-race Medal Series on the final day, where doubled points raised the stakes even higher. But for Waddell and his crew—Doug Sabin, Duncan Swain, and Miranda Bakos—the challenge only fueled their determination. They finished 18 of the 20 races within the top five, a feat that highlighted their prowess on the water.

“Winning a second time feels amazing,” Waddell remarked after the regatta. “No other club has won twice, so we’re thrilled to be the first to do it. Everyone back home is celebrating this one.”

Finishing behind Corinthian Yacht Club were New York Yacht Club, led by Peter Levesque, and Mystic River Mudheads Sailing Association, helmed by Peter Linn. The latter edged out Eastern Yacht Club for third in a tie-breaking showdown.

Since 2010, the Resolute Cup has been the definitive Corinthian championship for U.S. yacht clubs, offering the only guaranteed American pathway to the prestigious Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. As Waddell’s team gears up for the 2025 Invitational Cup, they’re already setting their sights on the ultimate prize.

“This is the first step toward the Invitational, and we’ve got our eyes on the top,” Waddell said. “With the teammates we have, we know we’re capable of achieving something special.”

Waddell praised his crew for their outstanding efforts, pointing out the key role each member played in their victory. “Doug, our main trimmer, is a world champion and just gets the boat flying. Duncan’s energy is invaluable, and Miranda keeps us all in line—she’s an absolute rock.”

Despite some nail-biting moments on the final day when light winds delayed the Medal Series, Waddell’s team stayed composed. Their strategy? Keep it simple. “We just needed to beat one boat, so we stayed conservative and played the fleet. It worked out perfectly,” he explained.

The Corinthian Yacht Club is now positioned as a force to be reckoned with in 2025 after finishing second in the 2023 Invitational Cup. With their eyes firmly on the prize, Waddell and his team are ready to make their mark in the sailing world’s elite competition.

Meanwhile, Charleston Yacht Club made an impressive debut, finishing 11th overall in their first Resolute Cup appearance. David Dabney, skippering for Charleston, acknowledged the steep learning curve but was confident in their growth moving forward. “Next time, we’ll come in more prepared, knowing the racecourse and conditions better,” he said.

At the end of the competition, Little Traverse Yacht Club earned the Corinthian Spirit Award for exemplifying sportsmanship on and off the water, an honor they cherished alongside their competitive experience.

With the 2025 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup on the horizon, the stage is set for Waddell and his crew to continue their historic run.

2024 Resolute Cup

New York Yacht Club Harbour Court

Newport, R.I.

September 9 to 14

Overall Standings

(Opening Series + total from two double-point Medal Races for top 14 teams)

Corinthian Yacht Club, Marblehead, Mass., 34 + 24, 58 points New York (N.Y.) Yacht Club, 64 + 10, 74 points Mystic River Mudhead SA, West Mystic, Conn., 59 + 32, 91 points Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead, Mass., 51 + 40, 91 points Bayview Yacht Club, Detroit, Mich., 70 + 24, 94 points Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, Ill., 97 + 4, 101 points San Diego (Calif.) Yacht Club, 62 + 42, 104 points Storm Trysail Club, Larchmont, N.Y., 93 + 14, 107 points Seattle Yacht Club, Seattle, Wash., 86 + 26, 112 points Shelter Island Yacht Club, Shelter Island Heights, N.Y., 112 + 22, 134 points Charleston Yacht Club, Charleston, S.C., 102 + 40, 142 points Newport Harbor Yacht Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 104 + 42, 146 points Larchmont Yacht Club, Larchmont, N.Y., 111 + 54, 165 points Little Traverse Yacht Club, Harbor Springs, Mich., 121 + 46, 167 points Bay Waveland Yacht Club, Bay St. Louis, Miss., 124 points Southern Yacht Club, New Orleans, La., 130 points The San Francisco Yacht Club, Belvedere, Calif., 142 points California Yacht Club, Marina del Rey, Calif., 150 points Lakewood Yacht Club, Seabrook, Texas, 151 points Edgewater Yacht Club, Cleveland, Ohio, 169 points American Yacht Club, Rye, N.Y., 178 points Pensacola (Fla.) Yacht Club, 178 points Corinthian Yacht Club of San Francisco, Tiburon, Calif., 182 points St. Francis Yacht Club, San Francisco, Calif., 185 points Stamford (Conn.) Yacht Club, 195 points Austin (Texas) Yacht Club, 208 points Fort Worth (Texas) Yacht Club, 235 points Carolina Yacht Club, Charleston, S.C., 236 points

