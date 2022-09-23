Obituary: Joseph F. Moniz, Jr. (1937-2022)

Joseph F. Moniz, Jr., of Middletown, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, at Royal Nursing Center, Middletown, RI after fighting a long-term illness. He was born on January 22, 1937, to the late Joseph and Natalie Moniz of Newport RI.

Joe served in the United States Air Force in his youth. He worked at General Electric Company and retired from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center at Newport Naval Base in Newport. He was a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He was an avid Fisherman and Hunter, and he enjoyed Camping.

He is survived by his wife Barbara (Costa) Moniz and daughter, Deborah Schultz of Middletown, RI. He has four grandchildren: Kelly Souder of New Market, MD, Angela Dyl of Arnold, MD, Karrah Schultz of Middletown, RI, and Jason Schultz of Middletown, RI. He also leaves four Great-Grandchildren: Lee III, Ryker, Harrison, and Adelynn Souder of Maryland. He is also survived by four siblings: Bruce Moniz of Newport, RI, Paula Malloy of Portsmouth, RI, Peggy Riberia of Durham, CT, and Diane Riberia of Cromwell, CT, and will be missed by several nieces and nephews.

Joe was the father of Linda M. Moniz, who passed away in January 1994. He was the brother of late Warren “Buster” Moniz, Joanne Owens, as well as his 2-year-old baby sister, Linda.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 26, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 12 Williams St., Newport.

Burial with Military Honors will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown, RI.

