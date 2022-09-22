Portsmouth man charged after series of recent break-ins

The Portsmouth Police Department announced Thursday that they arrested Matthew Schmidt, 34 of Portsmouth, Wednesday after a series of recent property thefts.

Schmidt was charged with Breaking and Entering, Larceny over $ 1,500.00, Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards, Tampering with Vehicles, and Receiving Stolen Goods.

The arrest stemmed from several reports of property being stolen in the Portsmouth area, which led to Schmidt becoming a suspect. A subsequent search of Schmidt’s residence revealed a large quantity of items confirmed to have been stolen. Schmidt was taken into custody without incident based on a warrant for his arrest. The Narragansett Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

Schmidt was arraigned in 2nd District Court in Newport, RI Thursday morning and is due back in court on October 13 for a pre-trial conference.



