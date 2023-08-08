Obituary: Joseph Flowers (1974-2023)

After a courageous battle with cancer, Joseph Flowers passed away on July 30th, 2023, with his wife Katie by his side.

Joe was born on October 15th, 1974 in Norfolk, Virginia. At the age of 2, Joe’s family relocated to Newport, Rhode Island.

Born with a passion for the culinary arts, Joe discovered his love for the kitchen at a young age. His journey as a head chef began, and he dedicated his life to perfecting his craft. With every dish he created, he poured his heart and soul into it, delighting the palates of countless individuals who had the privilege of tasting his creations at Puerini’s, The Atlantic Beach Club, and the Mooring Restaurants.

Beyond his culinary skills, Joe was a mentor and leader, always striving to make his employees better. He believed in the power of nurturing talent and encouraged those around him to reach their full potential. His guidance and support transformed the lives of many aspiring chefs, leaving an indelible mark on the culinary world.

As a devoted husband to Katie and a loving father to Alexander and Sofia, Joe found his greatest joy in the company of his family and friends. These cherished moments created memories that will forever be treasured by those fortunate enough to have shared them.

Committed to giving back to his community, Joe was the first chef to volunteer for the MLK Center family dinners. He also helped the MLK Center collect gifts for their annual Christmas Drive. Through his culinary talents, he brought warmth and nourishment to those in need, leaving an unforgettable impact on the lives he touched.

While Joe may not have possessed the gift of a melodious voice, he embraced every opportunity to sing out of tune, bringing laughter and joy to those around him. His infectious spirit and zest for life were evident in every off-key note he belted out, reminding us all to find joy in the simplest of moments.

Joe will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Katie, his children, Alexander and Sofia, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. He also leaves behind his sister Amanda, brother-in-law Ruben, his nieces and nephews Kaleb, Alexis, Ruben, Joel, his uncle Joseph, and his mother Sheryl Squires.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held in October.

May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory forever inspire us to live life to the fullest.

