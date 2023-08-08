The Newport Show, Chaired by Mrs. Anne Hamilton, Breaks Fundraising Record

The Newport Historical Society and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport County announced Tuesday the record-breaking year for The Newport Show, raising $375,000.

Over 500 guests enjoyed the Gala Preview Party on Friday, July 28, 2023 and had a sneak peek at over forty dealer’s booths. Throughout the weekend, one thousand visitors enjoyed a break from the summer heat to shop for a wide array of antiques, art, and exquisite objects.

The Newport Show was presented by Gala Preview Party sponsors, Meg Braff Designs and Franklin & Company Design Associates. Preview party supporting sponsors included Newport Lamp & Shade Company and Audrain Hospitality. Show Sponsors were BankNewport, Coastline Trust Company, Horan Building Company, Kirby Construction and Kempenaar Real Estates, Inc. Media Sponsors included American Fine Art Magazine, Antiques & Fine Art Magazine, New England Home Magazine, and The Public’s Radio.

“It was great to be back home at St. George’s School” said Show Chair Anne Hamilton. “We were thrilled with record-breaking turnout for both the Gala and the weekend. Most importantly, it was the best year of support to date to benefit two important Newport non-profits.”

The Newport Show is the main fundraiser for its co-beneficiaries, the Newport Historical Society, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Proceeds from sponsorships and ticket sales support Newport’s distinguished past and its historic future. To date, The Show has raised over $3M, which is divided between these two worthy non-profits.

