Obituary: Joyce Callas Dempsey (1933-2025)

Joyce Callas Dempsey, 91, of Middletown, RI; formerly of Newton, MA; Wellesley, MA; and New London, NH, a beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and accomplished professional, passed away in the Grand Islander Nursing Center on January 13, 2025. She was the wife of the late L. Johnson Callas and the late Thomas E. Dempsey.

Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Richard and Frieda (Geckler) Stanton. Joyce grew up in West Hartford, where she attended public school before pursuing her dreams at Tufts University’s Jackson College, from which she graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Arts.

Widowed at 39 with four children, Joyce reinvented herself as a professional bread winner. Her career centered in the growing computer technology industry. Starting as an administrative secretary she advanced to various roles at ASI teleprocessing, Interactive Business Systems and Star Systems and Nissi Sangyo.

Beyond her career achievements, Joyce was a passionate volunteer who dedicated her time and talents to others. She believed that “retirement was not the time to rest on laurels, but the best time to give and help someone else”. And so, she became a very active member in church groups and other volunteer organizations. She was the founder, advisor, guest lecturer, and consultant for the “Widowed-to-Widowed Program.” She was a member of the Women’s Philoptochos at the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Weston. She also volunteered at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in New London. She was also the core director for the “New Dimensions” program at Wellesley Friendly Aid Association and an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Her most recent volunteer work was with CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, from 2003-2018, as an advocate for neglected and foster children in NH. She was an extremely passionate and caring person who dedicated herself to the ones she loved and ones in need. In her free time, she enjoyed being with family, visiting with friends, traveling, reading, and gardening.

Joyce is survived by her children; Richard S. (Nancy Conway) Callas, of Middletown, RI; John L. (Sharon Bober) Callas, of Pasadena, CA; George M. (Kimberly Ewald) Callas, of Brooks, ME; and her grandchildren; Caitlin M. Callas, Elizabeth J. McGowan, Jacob L. Callas, and Dexterious M. Callas.

In addition to her late husbands and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanna J. Callas, and her brothers, Richard Fowler Stanton and George Leonard Stanton.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840. Visiting hours will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to National CASA/GAL Association for Children, 100 W. Harrison Street North Tower, Suite 500, Seattle, WA 98119, or at https://nationalcasagal.org/

