Two Rhode Island State Troopers Fired for Posting Snapchat Video Mocking Pedestrian Fatality on I-95

Two rookie Rhode Island State Troopers have been axed after posting a shocking Snapchat video of a pedestrian’s tragic death on I-95—while laughing in the background.

The disturbing footage, captured in October, shows 21-year-old Alex Montesino getting struck and killed by a car. One of the troopers filmed the fatal incident on a cell phone, and the video was later shared on the social media platform Snapchat, sparking outrage.

“These recently hired troopers displayed such poor judgment and lacked empathy for this family’s tragedy,” said Col. Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police. “They are no longer employed by the state police, and we will not comment further as they are not employed by the Division.”

The troopers, who graduated from the 2024 academy class, were fired for violating state police rules and policies, according to officials.

