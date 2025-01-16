The Breakers and Marble House to Offer Free Admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Preservation Society of Newport County will open the doors of two of its most iconic Gilded Age mansions free of charge on Monday, January 20.

The Breakers and Marble House, both designated as National Historic Landmarks and originally built by the Vanderbilt family, will welcome visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the final admission at 4 p.m.

While this special offer provides access to the main areas of both estates, it does not include specialty tours such as The Breakers Third Floor Preservation in Progress or Beneath The Breakers. Guests should also be prepared for potential wait times, as the number of visitors permitted inside each property at a given time is limited for preservation and safety purposes.

