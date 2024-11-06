Obituary: Kenneth G. Boyer (1964-2024)

Kenneth George Boyer, of Stonington, born November 17, 1964, passed away on October 17. He was predeceased by his parents, George K. Boyer and Priscilla (Fryer) Boyer.

Ken is survived by his three sisters, Sandra Boyer (Daniel), Kim Mortensen (Bill), and Kathryn Keller (Attila) and their daughter, Reka. Close to Ken’s heart were his two nephews, Christopher Myers (Jasmine) and Eric Myers (Whittney), who he always felt were the brothers he never had. He treasured his great-nieces and great-nephew making sure to keep every note and drawing the kids made for him over the years. In addition to his family, Ken leaves behind many dear friends with whom he shared countless cherished memories.

Ken was a man who worked hard and lived life with vigor. When not focused on work, he embodied a playful joy and love for new experiences, and there was no place he’d rather be than surrounded by family and friends—sharing a meal, mooring his beloved boat at the perfect spot, and welcoming aboard any who shared his spirit for a good time. Ken enjoyed the journey, but it was the destination that mattered most—gathering with friends, connecting with new people, sharing laughter, and turning evenings into something that would live on in infamy. His generous heart was always willing to lend a hand to those in need, showing his kindness and loyalty time and again. Ken was a man of true character, whose generosity and love for life left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice in Ken’s honor.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Mystic Funeral Home on Route 1 in Mystic.

“You don’t have a right to the cards you believe you should have been dealt. You have an obligation to play the hell out of the ones you’re holding.” Ken did just that, living fully and leaving behind memories that will be cherished always. Rest in peace, dearest Ken. You will be missed immensely.

