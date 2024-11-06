Obituary: Patricia Olechnowicz (1936-2024)

Patricia Anne (Toppa) Olechnowicz, 87, of Newport, loving wife, and mother of two sons, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2024. Pat was born on December 15, 1936 in Newport, RI to the late Stephen and Katherine (Shea) Toppa. A lifelong and proud resident of Newport’s 5th Ward, Pat always welcomed her many friends and extended family into her home for holidays and weekend gatherings.

She was a devoted and loving mother to her two sons, Eugene “Willie” Olechnowicz and Marc Anthony Olechnowicz, with her husband of over 50 years William “Gene O” Olechnowicz.

Pat was known for her quick wit and was an avid gardener. As a member of the Newport Seaside Garden Club, she participated in “Newport in Bloom” for many years and won several awards. In her youth she worked as a telephone switchboard operator and as a waitress at The Pier and Shamrock Cliff. She enjoyed working alongside her brothers for over 25 years as the manager of the Party Shop at the family run Toppa Company, and later made many friends working at the Newport Yachting Center.

Pat was preceded in death by her brothers Terry Toppa and Paul “Butch” Toppa, her husband Gene, and her son Willie. She is survived by her loving son Marc, his dog Rome, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at St. Clare-Newport and the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice caregivers.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 3 – 6 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 8, 2024 at St. Augustin Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s memory may be made to The James L. Maher Center, 906 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842, https://www.mahercenter.org/support-us.

