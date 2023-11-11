Miantonomi Tower open for tours on Veterans Day

Newporters are being invited to once again take a climb to the top as the Miantonomi Park tower once again opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in observance of Veterans Day.

This event, which is being organized by the City, Miantonomi Park Commission, and the Aquidneck Land Trust, aims to recognize the historical significance of the tower as a memorial to the Veterans of World War I.

Completed in 1929, the 100-foot stone tower was designed by William Kendall of the renowned architectural firm McKim, Mead & White.The Park and Tower were set aside as a memorial to service members from Newport who died in World War I. The Park is also on the National Register of Historic Places due to its history as a seat of power of the Narragansett Indians and its use as a lookout and military stronghold by Revolutionary War forces, both British and Colonial.

Adults and families are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult. The interior stone steps, lead to a narrow metal staircase that ascends to the top observation deck. Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

